More searing heat

Excessive heat continues to be produced by upper-level high pressure and its sinking air sitting right over South Texas. The begins to move slowly west by the end of this week with slightly lower temperatures.

Tonight expect fair skies, warm and sticky with a low again around 80.

Tuesday we will have more sweltering heat, rather breezy and under mostly sunny skies we will have a high of 99 and a heat index near 120!

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, warm and stuffy, with a low of 79 on slightly less wind.

Wednesday, more heat, with sunny skies a little less wind and scorching hot with a high of 99 and a heat index over 120 during the late afternoon.

Our temperatures are starting to come down a little by the end of this week, both lows and highs, and heat index from extreme levels.

Dale Nelson