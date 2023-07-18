More record high heat?

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through early next week with no change to our sweltering heat and desert dry conditions.

Tonight, expect fair skies nearly calm late, still warm and stuffy with a low of 78.

Tuesday we will have another day of record high heat with hazy sunshine, still dry and breezy with a high near 100. The Feel like temperature with between 115-120.

Tuesday night expect clear skies, a light breeze warm and muggy, with a low of 79.

Wednesday will be sunny again, breezy and blazing hot with a high of 99, and once again near record high levels.

Tropical storm Don is no threat in the north central Atlantic.

There are signs of a subtle change to our weather pattern beginning the first week of August.