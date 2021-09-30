More rain is expected

A series of upper-level disturbances will move across the area the next several days bringing more rain to the area with the most likely rain occurring on Friday.

Tonight, will be muggy and warm with a light breeze and a low of 75.

Thursday expect only isolated thundershowers breezy hot and humid with a high of 91.

Thursday night we will have isolated showers mainly cloudy with a low of 74.

Friday showers and thundershowers likely and locally heavy rain and a high of only 86 under mainly cloudy skies.

Rainfall tapers off to only isolated again over the weekend, so no washout.

