More rain in the forecast this week

Posted at 8:25 PM, Apr 25, 2023
Gulf moisture will continue to build over the area and bring more rain with it as a weak cold front approaches Thursday. Another cold front arrives Saturday with additional rain.

Tonight expect cloudy skies a light breeze, sticky and very mild with a low of 72.
Wednesday will be warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine breezy and humid with a high of 85.
Wednesday night continued cloudy, muggy and very mild with a low of 71.
Thursday scattered showers and thundershowers some with heavy rain, breezy and warm with a high of near 80.
Friday will be nice before it clouds right back up ahead of an early morning front on Saturday with more rain showers.
