More rain in the forecast the rest of this week

A stationary front draped across South Texas and tropical moisture is pooling along and ahead of the front. This is resulting in isolated to scattered showers induced by light winds.

Tonight will be tranquil with only an isolated shower toward daybreak and a low of 76.

Thursday expect lots of clouds with scattered to numerous showers and thundershowers very humid and warm with a high of 91.

Thursday night expect fair skies calm and quiet except for a few isolated showers near the coast and a low of 73.

Friday expect scattered mainly morning showers gradually ending during the afternoon still hot and humid with some late day sun and a high of 92.

Less rain over the weekend with more rain early next week.