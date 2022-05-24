More rain in the forecast overnight and also Wednesday

An upper level disturbance will approach and move through the area early Tuesday morning followed by a very weak cold front Wednesday night both of which will produce some more needed rain for parts of the viewing area.

Tonight expect scattered to numerous thundershowers some with locally heavy rain and a low of 75.

Tuesday scattered rain ending in the morning then very windy and humid during the afternoon with a high of 89.

Tuesday night will be rather breezy very warm and sticky with a low of 78.

Wednesday expect scattered thundershowers especially from Corpus Christi north and east and a high of 86.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 60's Wednesday night behind our weak front.