Watch
Weather

Actions

More rain in the forecast

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson's forecast 6-1-21
SRbayfront7317rb.jpg
Posted at 8:28 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 21:37:25-04

A series of upper-level disturbances will continue to bring rain to the area over the next several days. The erratic movement of the disturbances arriving from the west makes the timing of the rain uncertain but overall, it looks rather wet.

Tonight, we will have mainly clear skies tranquil with a low of 72.
Wednesday expect variable cloudiness generally light winds with isolated showers, inland by afternoon, warm and humid with a high of 86.
Wednesday night will be unsettled with scattered thundershowers and a low of 72.
Thursday showers and thundershowers likely with locally heavy rain and a humid high of only 81.
More rain is expected on Friday and into Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019