More rain in the forecast

A series of upper-level disturbances will continue to bring rain to the area over the next several days. The erratic movement of the disturbances arriving from the west makes the timing of the rain uncertain but overall, it looks rather wet.

Tonight, we will have mainly clear skies tranquil with a low of 72.

Wednesday expect variable cloudiness generally light winds with isolated showers, inland by afternoon, warm and humid with a high of 86.

Wednesday night will be unsettled with scattered thundershowers and a low of 72.

Thursday showers and thundershowers likely with locally heavy rain and a humid high of only 81.

More rain is expected on Friday and into Saturday.

