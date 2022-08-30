More rain expected this week

Rich tropical moisture flowing into the area from the east will provide ample unstable air to produce more meaningful rain for much of the KRIS 6 viewing area through Labor Day.

Tonight expect fair skies with isolated showers developing toward daybreak near the coast and a low of 77.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, light winds, very warm and humid with a high near 90 outside of scattered thundershowers which will end in Corpus Christi by early afternoon.

Tuesday night will be tranquil with mainly clear skies and a low of 78.

Wednesday expect less rain with only isolated thundershowers generally light winds and a high of 91 under a mix of clouds and sunny skies.

The tropics are waking up and becoming more active but there is nothing that is a threat here.