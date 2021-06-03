More rain expected

An upper-level disturbance coming out of Mexico will rapidly destabilize our atmosphere and result in scattered to numerous thundershowers through Saturday with decreasing rain opportunity through early next week.

Tonight, will be quiet early with thundershowers developing toward morning otherwise nearly calm and quiet with a low of 72.

Thursday showers and thundershowers likely generally light winds humid and mainly cloudy and not as hot with a high of only 84.

Thursday night scattered showers and thundershowers re-developing after midnight a few with locally heavy rain and a low near 70.

Friday expect numerous thundershowers some heavy otherwise not much winds sticky with a high of only 82.

Rain will taper on Saturday and except for an isolated shower end on Sunday the driest day of the weekend if you have outdoor plans.

