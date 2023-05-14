More rain but definitely not a washout

Weak upper air disturbances moving in from Mexico will produce unstable air resulting in isolated to like thundershowers Sunday through Wednesday of the upcoming week.

Tonight, will be cloudy and mild with light winds and only and isolated shower with a low near 70.

Sunday, Mother's Day, lots of clouds with isolated thundershowers, otherwise not too bad with light winds and a high of only 83.

Sunday night unsettled with scattered thundershowers gradually increasing and a low of 71.

Monday showers and thundershowers likely, especially near the coast and a high of 81.

Scattered showers expected again on Tuesday and Wednesday before drying out at the end of the week.