More of the same until our next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The winds will continue to bring in higher humidity and warm temperatures that will last through Saturday. A very weak cold front will move through the area on Sunday with scattered showers mainly near the coast.

Tonight, will be breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 67 under mainly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy (some afternoon sunshine) still windy with peak gust to near 40 mph warm and humid with highs both days of 84.

Thursday night will continue to be breezy and unseasonably mild with a low of 66.

