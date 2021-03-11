Menu

Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More of the same until our next cold front

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson 6p WX 0310
sr11315.JPG
Posted at 8:10 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 21:13:52-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The winds will continue to bring in higher humidity and warm temperatures that will last through Saturday. A very weak cold front will move through the area on Sunday with scattered showers mainly near the coast.

Tonight, will be breezy muggy and very mild with a low of 67 under mainly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy (some afternoon sunshine) still windy with peak gust to near 40 mph warm and humid with highs both days of 84.

Thursday night will continue to be breezy and unseasonably mild with a low of 66.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019