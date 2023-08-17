More high heat until next week

Slightly less humid air will move into the Coastal Bend through Sunday, producing lows in the 70's but highs near 100. Tropical moisture returns beginning early next week with some needed rain.

Upper-level high pressure is building but also moving north, so less of an influence on our weather with some rain and lower temperatures moving back into the area next week.

Tonight, expect a very tranquil night with fair skies, calm winds, and a low of 76.

Thursday will be sunny and baking hot again and a high setting the record at 102.

Thursday night will be clear and nearly calm with a seasonal low of 75.

Friday will also be sunny and dry but also scorching hot with a high of 100.

The weekend is also sunny and stifling hot

The tropics are quiet for now but there is an area in the western Gulf that has a low chance for development by early next week.