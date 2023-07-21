Watch Now
More high heat and still no rain

Posted at 8:25 PM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 21:36:35-04

The "dry high" continues to completely dominate our weather with dangerous heat and lack of rain through at least the latter part of next week.

Tonight, expect fair skies, calmer winds and a more seasonal low of 76.

Friday will be sunny, desert dry, with blistering heat and a high near 100 and a heat index up to 116. Friday night will be tranquil with clear skies and a low of 76 again.

Saturday and Sunday expect more of the same with sunny skies, very dry, and scorching hot temperatures with a high both days near 100 degrees and a feel like temperature near 115.

Stay cool.

