More heavy rain overnight

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7pm on Saturday.

An upper-level disturbance approaching from the west will cause likely rain overnight and early Saturday.

As the low drifts northeast, we will be on the back-dry side of the system and rain will gradually end Saturday afternoon and evening.

Tonight, showers and thundershowers likely with locally heavy rain and a rain cooled low of 69.

Saturday thundershowers in the morning gradually ending and moving east with cloudy skies we will have a high of only 76.

Saturday night will be muggy and mild with a low of 67.

Sunday will be much different with lots of sunshine breezy hot and humid with a high near 90.