More heat less wind

Upper level high pressure will continue to drift over the area the next several days resulting in less wind with lower night-time lows and hotter daytime highs. Here is the detailed forecast.

Tonight expect fair skies decreasing winds warm and sticky with a low of 76.

Thursday will be mostly sunny less breezy dry and hotter with a high of 93.

Thursday night will be tranquil with mainly clear skies and a low of 73.

Friday expect lots of sunshine only a light breeze dry and hotter with a high of 94.

More heat and sunshine this weekend with a the wind picking up on Sunday again.