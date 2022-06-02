Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More heat less wind

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0601
hotanddry8815.JPG
Posted at 8:15 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 21:21:16-04

Upper level high pressure will continue to drift over the area the next several days resulting in less wind with lower night-time lows and hotter daytime highs. Here is the detailed forecast.

Tonight expect fair skies decreasing winds warm and sticky with a low of 76.

Thursday will be mostly sunny less breezy dry and hotter with a high of 93.

Thursday night will be tranquil with mainly clear skies and a low of 73.

Friday expect lots of sunshine only a light breeze dry and hotter with a high of 94.

More heat and sunshine this weekend with a the wind picking up on Sunday again.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019