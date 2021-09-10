More heat followed by more clouds

Upper-level high pressure will partially and slowly back away from the area, allowing for some tropical moisture to return to the area with mainly scattered showers every day next week.

Not a washout on any given day, with the more likely rain near the coast and less, the further you are inland.

Tonight, will be clear, calm, and quiet, with a low of 72.

Friday, expect sunny skies again, a light afternoon breeze, dry, and scorching hot with a high of 96.

Friday night will be tranquil with clear skies and nearly calm winds, expect a low of 71.

Saturday, a few more clouds, but still mostly sunny, very hot, and more humid with a high of 94.

The heat index will be near 100 Friday, and 105-110 on Saturday.