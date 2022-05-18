More heat and wind

Upper-level high pressure is in complete control of our weather making it hot windy and dry. As the High drifts south more moisture will move into the area from the Gulf and this will result in a little rain for the area by the weekend.

Tonight will be breezy seasonal and stuffy with a low of 72 under fair skies.

Wednesday and Thursday expect hazy sunshine still windy hot and very dry with a high tomorrow of 93 and 94 on Thursday. The heat index will be near 100 degrees each afternoon.

Wednesday night expect a light breeze warm and stuffy with a low of 74.

The humidity will increase on Friday resulting in an escalating heat index along with isolated showers by late Friday night.