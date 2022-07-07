More heat and still no rain

Little change to our sweltering heat and bone-dry weather patter as upper-level high pressure continues to control our weather. The "dry high" does shift west next week so some rain is possible by the end of next week.

Tonight we will have mainly clear skies and rather calm after midnight with a low of 75.

Thursday will be sunny and hotter and breezy by afternoon with a high of 95.

Thursday night expect tranquil conditions seasonal and stuffy with a low of 75.

Friday more blistering heat with sunny skies and a high of 97 and overall breezy but less wind than we have seen over the last few days.

The heat index tops out near 110 each afternoon.