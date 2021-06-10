More heat and staying dry

South Texas will continue to be on the dry side of upper-level high pressure through the weekend and into next week. Eventually the western Gulf will open up next weekend and tropical rains will return to the area.

Tonight, expect fair skies less breezy and not as warm with a low of 77.

Thursday will be mostly sunny breezy dry and a little hotter with a high of 92.

Thursday night expect mainly clear skies quiet and not as warm with a more seasonal low of 75.

Friday lots of sunshine humid and baking hot with a high of 92 again.

The heat index will generally between 104 and 110 each afternoon.