More heat and less wind

Upper-level high pressure will continue to keep us on the hot and dry side through the middle of next week.

Our next decent shot at rain won't be until the next weekend as the tropics gradually open up.

Tonight, we will have fair skies; nearly calm and quiet (except near the water), with a low of 77.

Friday, expect skies to become mostly sunny with a moderate afternoon breeze; humid and baking hot, with a high of 92.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy late; seasonal with a low of 76.

Saturday, less wind, lots of sunshine and a little hotter, with a high of 93.

The heat index tops out between 105 and 110 each afternoon.

Little change on Sunday.