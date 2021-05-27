More heat and even less rain for the Holiday weekend

Upper-level high pressure will replace low pressure, dry us out, and heat us up over the next several days. Unstable rain-producing low pressure will return by the middle of next week.

Tonight, we will have moon lit skies a light breeze warm and stuffy with a low of 76.

Thursday will be on the windy side with considerable sunshine hazy humid and very warm with a high of 89.

Thursday night expect fair skies still breezy warm and sticky with a low of 77.

Friday less wind with more afternoon sunshine hot and humid with a high near 90.

Similar weather can be expected for the Holiday weekend.