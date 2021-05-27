Watch
More heat and even less rain for the Holiday weekend

Posted at 8:06 PM, May 26, 2021
Upper-level high pressure will replace low pressure, dry us out, and heat us up over the next several days. Unstable rain-producing low pressure will return by the middle of next week.

Tonight, we will have moon lit skies a light breeze warm and stuffy with a low of 76.
Thursday will be on the windy side with considerable sunshine hazy humid and very warm with a high of 89.
Thursday night expect fair skies still breezy warm and sticky with a low of 77.
Friday less wind with more afternoon sunshine hot and humid with a high near 90.
Similar weather can be expected for the Holiday weekend.

