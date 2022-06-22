More haze and heat

Little change in our weather pattern until the "dry high" leaves the region and is replaced by weak low pressure. This process will be slow to occur but will take place early next week.

Tonight will be tranquil, with mainly clear skies and a low of 75.

Wednesday, expect lots of sunshine, a moderate breezy hazy, hot, and humid day with a high of 95.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and nearly calm with a low of 73.

Thursday will be even hotter, with sunny skies, a gentle breeze, and a high of 98.

More high heat through next Monday, then an opportunity for needed rain on Tuesday.