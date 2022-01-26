More fronts in the forecast

A weak cold front moves through overnight and early Wednesday followed by a stronger cold front Thursday night. We will have rain along and behind the second cold front and near freezing temperatures (inland) Friday night.

Tonight, expect increasing clouds becoming breezy and chilly with a low of 48.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a little sun breezy and cool with a high of only 63.

Wednesday night will be cloudy breezy and rather cool with a low of 49.

Thursday damp and cool with lots of clouds a light breeze and a high of only 61.

Showers develop Thursday night late and lasting into Friday morning.