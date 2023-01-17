More fog tonight and warmth tomorrow

A mild humid flow off the Gulf will be replaced by a very dry northerly flow behind the Wednesday cold front. Little rain is expected once again this week.

Tonight expect fair skies damp and cool with drizzle and fog and a low of 56.

Tuesday we will have variable cloudiness with breaks in the overcast and sunshine during the afternoon, warm with a high of 83.

Tuesday night will be hazy with low clouds, muggy and milder due to a moderate breeze and a low of 65.

Wednesday expect only a stray shower (mainly north of C.C.) otherwise morning clouds then lots of afternoon sunshine behind our front and a high of 81.

Temperatures will drop into the 40's Wednesday night.