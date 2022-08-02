Watch Now
More excessive heat continues

Posted at 8:10 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 21:17:35-04

Upper-level high pressure to our northwest will produce a very dry northerly flow aloft. Once the high shifts east a more tropical flow returns from the Gulf with a little bit of rain by the end of this week.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies, a light breeze and warmer with a low of 78.

Tuesday will be sunny, very dry, windy and hotter with a high of 96 and a heat index of 110.

Tuesday night will be breezy, warm and stuffy with fair skies and a low near 80.

Wednesday is still windy but even hotter with sunny skies and a high of 98 and a heat index of 110 to 115.

More of the same on Thursday.

The tropics continue to be unusually quiet.

