Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More dangerous heat ahead

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 0718
lmtorressunsetbay1062022.jpg
Posted at 8:25 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 21:34:35-04

The combination of dry as a desert conditions, Saharan dust, and extraordinary heat will make being outdoors for any length of time rather dangerous with heat advisories in effect.

Tonight, will be mainly clear, mild and muggy, with decreasing winds and a low of 77.
Wednesday expect hazy sunshine again with record high heat, breezy with a high near 100.
Wednesday night we will have fair skies with a low of 77 again.
Thursday a little less wind but still breezy and baking hot, with sunny skies, and a high of 99.
The heat index tops out between 115 and 122 each afternoon.
The tropics are pretty quiet with the exception of Don affecting only shipping lanes in the north central Atlantic.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019