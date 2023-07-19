More dangerous heat ahead

The combination of dry as a desert conditions, Saharan dust, and extraordinary heat will make being outdoors for any length of time rather dangerous with heat advisories in effect.

Tonight, will be mainly clear, mild and muggy, with decreasing winds and a low of 77.

Wednesday expect hazy sunshine again with record high heat, breezy with a high near 100.

Wednesday night we will have fair skies with a low of 77 again.

Thursday a little less wind but still breezy and baking hot, with sunny skies, and a high of 99.

The heat index tops out between 115 and 122 each afternoon.

The tropics are pretty quiet with the exception of Don affecting only shipping lanes in the north central Atlantic.