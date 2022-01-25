Watch
More cold front and unsettled weather

Dale Nelson weather 1-24-22
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 21:42:49-05

Dry air moving in front the northwest will dry us out for one day before return flow at the surface off the Gulf brings clouds then arain ahead of our next cold front early Friday.

Tonight, expect gradual clearing with light winds and areas of fog forming with a low of 44.

Tuesday looks terrific with sunny skies returning along with light winds and warmer temperatures, expect a high of 68.

Tuesday night becoming breezy increasing clouds and chilly but milder with a low of 51.

Wednesday will not be so nice with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies breezy damp and cool with a high of 65.

Expect showers again late Thursday night and the first half of Friday.

