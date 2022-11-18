Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More cold air headed our way

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1117
cloudychoppywaters4116.jpg
Posted at 8:26 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 21:32:46-05

The combination of a southwesterly flow aloft and cold air at the surface will continue to produce lot of clouds with wind and generally light showers through Monday.

Tonight expect it to be cloudy and rather cool with a low near 50.

Friday will also be cloudy but with occasional showers breezy and a little milder with a high of 59.

Friday night will be turning windy and colder with showers likely and a low of 47.

Saturday will be blustery and overall wet and cold with light rain likely and windy with a high of only 49 and wind chills in the 30's.

Sunday will dry out but still be cloudy and unseasonably cool with a high on only 51.

Stay warm and dry and watch out for the wind.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019