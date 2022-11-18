More cold air headed our way

The combination of a southwesterly flow aloft and cold air at the surface will continue to produce lot of clouds with wind and generally light showers through Monday.

Tonight expect it to be cloudy and rather cool with a low near 50.

Friday will also be cloudy but with occasional showers breezy and a little milder with a high of 59.

Friday night will be turning windy and colder with showers likely and a low of 47.

Saturday will be blustery and overall wet and cold with light rain likely and windy with a high of only 49 and wind chills in the 30's.

Sunday will dry out but still be cloudy and unseasonably cool with a high on only 51.

Stay warm and dry and watch out for the wind.