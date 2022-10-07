More clouds but very little rain

The combination of a very weak boundary moderate moisture and a weak disturbance will produce a few (but not many) showers on Friday before it dries out again and heats back up this weekend and early next week.

Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy muggy and milder with a low of 69.

Friday expect isolated showers mainly south and near the coast lots of clouds and not as hot with a high of 87.

Friday night fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 68.

Saturday decreasing cloudiness a light breeze and warmer with a high of 89.

Sunday will be sunny, hot and dry with a high near 90.

Activity in the tropics is no threat to interests in the Gulf of Mexico.