More clouds but not much rain

Return flow off the Gulf will increase our humidity on moderate winds. Temperatures will be warm, and our skies will have lots of clouds due to a southwesterly flow aloft.

Tonight, becoming cloudy, a light breeze muggy and milder with a low near 70.

Tuesday expect more clouds breezy and humid with a warm high of 82.

Tuesday night only a light breeze warm and sticky with a low of 69.

Wednesday generally light winds, lots of clouds, warm and humid with a high of 84.

Warmer toward the end of this week with highs remaining in the 80's.

