More clouds but not much rain

Temperatures will be near or above normal (67/85) all this week and into next week
Posted at 7:45 PM, May 01, 2023
Return flow off the Gulf will increase our humidity on moderate winds. Temperatures will be warm, and our skies will have lots of clouds due to a southwesterly flow aloft.

Tonight, becoming cloudy, a light breeze muggy and milder with a low near 70.

Tuesday expect more clouds breezy and humid with a warm high of 82.

Tuesday night only a light breeze warm and sticky with a low of 69.

Wednesday generally light winds, lots of clouds, warm and humid with a high of 84.

Warmer toward the end of this week with highs remaining in the 80's.

