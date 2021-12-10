Moderate cold front in the forecast

Unseasonably warm, humid air will prevail ahead of a moderate cold front that will arrive here first thing Saturday morning with isolated showers, gusty, northerly winds and falling temperatures.

Tonight, will be unseasonably mild and muggy, with haze and patchy fog and a low of 71.

Friday expect morning clouds to give way to afternoon sunshine, windy, dry, and very warm, with a record-tying 89 (cooler near the water).

Friday night will be breezy with decreasing winds, turning cooler with a low of 64 by daybreak and a few showers.

Saturday we will have isolated showers near the front, in the morning windy and much cooler with a morning high of 71, and temperatures falling through the 60's with mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon.

Saturday night, clearing skies and much colder, with a low of 44.

Sunday, nice with light winds and sunny skies and a high of 69.