Moderate cold front arriving overnight

A cold front arrives overnight and passes through the entire area before daybreak on Wednesday. Isolated showers then wind, low humidity, much cooler temperatures along with clearing skies will follow.

Tonight becoming cloudy with a few showers forming after midnight, breezy and turning much cooler by daybreak with a low near 60.

Wednesday expect early morning showers then clearing breezy and much cooler and less humid with a high of 74.

Wednesday night will clear, nearly calm, and much cooler with a low of 41.

Thursday will be gorgeous with sunny skies, low humidity and light winds and a high of 72.

Back in the 40's again Thursday night with late day clouds on Friday and clouds and some light rain over the weekend but not much.

Stay Tuned.