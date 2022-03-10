Milder now but colder Friday evening

Our temperatures will increase ahead of another strong cold front arriving Friday afternoon with wind and much colder temperatures behind the front. Unfortunately, there will be very little to no rain with the front.

Tonight, expect skies to become mostly cloudy after midnight quiet and chilly with a low of 47.

Thursday will be milder and more humid with increasing clouds and a high near 70. Warmer (of course) further inland and cooler near the water.

Thursday night will be cloudy a gentle breeze and milder with a low of 56.

Friday unsettled with lots of clouds a sprinkle and a high near 70 around noon then turning windy and much cooler through the afternoon and temperatures falling into the 50's.

Friday night the temperature drops into the 30's (protect pets and people) but no freeze here.