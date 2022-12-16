Mild tomorrow then cool to cold through Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A return flow off the Gulf will moderate our temperatures overnight but also increase the clouds on Friday.

A secondary push of cooler air arrives Friday night making for a chilly weekend.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies a light breeze and cool with a low of 54.

Friday expect light winds but with increasing cloudiness through the afternoon it will not be near as nice with a mild high of 74.

Friday night is cloudy and chilly with periods of light rain or drizzle, windy as well with a low near 50.

Saturday expect light showers to end in the morning then cloudy and colder with a high of only 54.

Staying cloudy Sunday through most of next week with a slightly milder high in the low 60s Sundays. Turning much colder in the middle and end of next week.

