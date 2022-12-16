Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Mild tomorrow then cool to cold through Christmas

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1215
cloudsquietfall111015.JPG
Posted at 8:04 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 21:13:34-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A return flow off the Gulf will moderate our temperatures overnight but also increase the clouds on Friday.

A secondary push of cooler air arrives Friday night making for a chilly weekend.

Tonight expect mainly clear skies a light breeze and cool with a low of 54.

Friday expect light winds but with increasing cloudiness through the afternoon it will not be near as nice with a mild high of 74.

Friday night is cloudy and chilly with periods of light rain or drizzle, windy as well with a low near 50.

Saturday expect light showers to end in the morning then cloudy and colder with a high of only 54.

Staying cloudy Sunday through most of next week with a slightly milder high in the low 60s Sundays. Turning much colder in the middle and end of next week.

Stay Tuned.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019