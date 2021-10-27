Mid-season cold front arriving tomorrow morning

A cold front will push through the Coastal Bend around mid-morning on Wednesday. Scattered thundershowers along and just ahead of the front then clearing windy and a lot less humid behind it. Temperatures will drop to the lowest levels of the seas and be near 50 degrees by Saturday morning.

Tonight, expect fair skies breezy and very mild and muggy with a low of 77.

Wednesday expect scattered thundershowers in the morning then sunny skies windy and noticeably less humid with a high near 90.

Wednesday night decreasing winds dry and much cooler with a low of 54.

Thursday will be terrific with sunny skies light winds and picture perfect with a high of 84.

Temperatures will drop into the low 50's Thursday night and near 50 Friday night.

Enjoy.