Mainly hot and dry this week

High pressure both surface and aloft will continue to dominate our weather with low humidity, pleasant mainly clear nights, and hot sunny days through this weekend.

Tonight, expect patchy light fog otherwise mainly clear skies calm and quiet with patchy light fog and a low near 70.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, generally light winds again hot and dry with a high of 92.

Tuesday night expect fair skies, mild and muggy with a low of 71.

Wednesday will be another gorgeous late Spring day with lots of sunshine light winds and a high of 91