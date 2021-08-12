Mainly dry and definitely very hot

Very little change to our mostly dry very hot weather patter over the next several days. Tropical storm Fred will move into the far eastern Gulf this weekend but is only expected to affect the west coast of Florida and is absolutely no threat here.

Tonight, mainly clear skies with the Persied meteor showers (mainly after midnight) warm and sticky with a low of 77.

Thursday will be mostly sunny only a stray shower and baking hot again with a high of 94.

Thursday night mostly clear calm and quiet with a low of 76.

Friday expect lots of sunshine only a stray shower light winds and a scorching hot high of 95.

Fred is no threat here. The heat index of 105-110 can be expected each afternoon.

