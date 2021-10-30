Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Lowest temperatures in more than seven months

items.[0].videoTitle
Lowest temperatures in over seven months
sricbayfront11318.jpg
Posted at 7:46 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 21:01:10-04

High pressure will dominate our weather through Sunday. As the high slowly moves east, we will have increasing wind humidity and clouds until our next front arrives toward the end of next week.

Tonight, we will have clear skies; nearly calm, quiet and chilly, with a low of 46.

Saturday will be sensational with sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and a high of 83.

Saturday night will be tranquil, mainly clear and nearly calm, but damp, and not as chilly, with a low of 56.

Sunday will be a bit breezier during the afternoon, but still sunny, dry, and warm, with a high of 85.

Temperatures will be in the 70's for trick-or-treaters Sunday evening with a light breeze.

Have a good weekend.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019