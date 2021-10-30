Lowest temperatures in more than seven months

High pressure will dominate our weather through Sunday. As the high slowly moves east, we will have increasing wind humidity and clouds until our next front arrives toward the end of next week.

Tonight, we will have clear skies; nearly calm, quiet and chilly, with a low of 46.

Saturday will be sensational with sunny skies, light winds, low humidity, and a high of 83.

Saturday night will be tranquil, mainly clear and nearly calm, but damp, and not as chilly, with a low of 56.

Sunday will be a bit breezier during the afternoon, but still sunny, dry, and warm, with a high of 85.

Temperatures will be in the 70's for trick-or-treaters Sunday evening with a light breeze.

Have a good weekend.