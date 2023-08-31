Lower humidity means improving "feel like" temperatures

Strong high pressure to our north will continue to produce light winds and very dry conditions through the weekend. Expect comfortable night-time lows and scorching hot daytime highs.

Tonight expect full Blue moon-lit skies, calm winds after midnight, and a very comfortable low of 73.

Thursday will be sunny and blazing hot again with very light winds and a high of 101.

Thursday night will be totally tranquil with nearly no wind late and a low under clear moon-lit skies of 72.

Friday expect more serious sunshine very dry and baking hot with a high of 100.

The humidity does start to increase by Sunday but little in the way of rainfall is expected next week.