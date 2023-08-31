Watch Now
Lower humidity means improving "feel like" temperatures

Strong high pressure to our north will continue to produce light winds and very dry conditions through the weekend. Expect comfortable night-time lows and scorching hot daytime highs.

Tonight expect full Blue moon-lit skies, calm winds after midnight, and a very comfortable low of 73.
Thursday will be sunny and blazing hot again with very light winds and a high of 101.
Thursday night will be totally tranquil with nearly no wind late and a low under clear moon-lit skies of 72.
Friday expect more serious sunshine very dry and baking hot with a high of 100.
The humidity does start to increase by Sunday but little in the way of rainfall is expected next week.

