Lots of wind, heat and humidity

A huge storm system in the Rockies with the associated Pacific cold front will produce lots of humidity wind and above normal temperatures the next couple of days. Little rainfall is expected as we stay very dry.

Tonight, will be breezy, muggy and milder with a low of 64 under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday expect more clouds (than Monday) mixed with some afternoon sunshine, windy, warm and humid with a high of 86.

Tuesday night will be windy, humid and very mild with a low of 67.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a stray shower early then breezy, very dry, sunny and hot with a high of 93.

Temperatures do drop into the mid 50's with light winds Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

