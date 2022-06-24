Watch Now
Lots of heat but no rain through the weekend

Posted at 8:10 PM, Jun 23, 2022
High pressure will eventually move west and open the Gulf up for tropical moisture to flow into the area resulting in a little bit of needed rain beginning on Monday night and lasting into Wednesday.

Tonight, expect fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 73.

Friday will be sunny dry and blazing hot with a high of 96.

Friday night will be mainly clear and tranquil with a low of 74.

Saturday and Sunday expect lots of sunshine breezy dry and baking hot with a high of 97 on Saturday and 98 for Sunday.

The heat index will top out between 104 and 110 each day.

A tropical disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic is showing slow signs of development but with no threat here.

