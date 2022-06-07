Lots of heat but no rain

Upper level high pressure will take up residence over Texas and remain stationary for several days resulting in bone dry conditions and sweltering heat with a modest breeze through the middle of next week.

Tonight expect fair skies breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 77.

Tuesday will be sunny again still windy hot and dry with a high of 94.

Tuesday night expect mainly clear skies more seasonal with a low of 76.

Wednesday less wind dry and hotter with a high of 96.

The heat index will be on the increase and reach between 103 and 113 the next several days.