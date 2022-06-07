Watch
Lots of heat but no rain

Posted at 8:12 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 21:17:40-04

Upper level high pressure will take up residence over Texas and remain stationary for several days resulting in bone dry conditions and sweltering heat with a modest breeze through the middle of next week.

Tonight expect fair skies breezy warm and stuffy with a low of 77.

Tuesday will be sunny again still windy hot and dry with a high of 94.

Tuesday night expect mainly clear skies more seasonal with a low of 76.

Wednesday less wind dry and hotter with a high of 96.

The heat index will be on the increase and reach between 103 and 113 the next several days.

