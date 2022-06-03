Lots of heat but little rain in the forecast

High pressure will protect us from tropical activity but also keep it hot and dry over the course of the next week. Developing tropical cyclone in the southeastern Gulf is no threat here.

Tonight expect fair skies nearly calm and quiet with a low of 72.

Friday will be mostly sunny only a light breeze dry and scorching hot with a high of 94.

Friday night mainly clear and nearly calm with a low of 73.

Saturday expect lots of sunshine desert dry and baking hot with a high of 95.

Temperatures will get even hotter on Sunday with more wind again.