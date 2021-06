High pressure and northerly flow aloft will produce hot and dry conditions here along with sunny skies for the weekend.

A few showers return the middle of next week.

Tonight, fair skies, calm and quiet, with a low of 76.

Saturday will be sunny, with a light breeze; dry and blazing hot, with a high of 94.

Saturday night will be tranquil and seasonal, with a low of 73.

Sunday, expect more high heat, with light winds and a sweltering high of 95.

Have a wonderful weekend.