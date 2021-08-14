Watch
Little rain lots of heat

Courtesy Lee Sausley
Posted at 7:35 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 20:35:00-04

High pressure continues to control our weather with limited rain but lots of heat and generally light winds. Fred and Tropical depression #7 are no threats here.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and nearly calm with a sticky warm low of 76.
Saturday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with isolated thundershowers and a high of 94 with light winds.
Saturday night clear calm and almost cool (for August) with a low of 74.
Sunday only a stray shower otherwise light winds more sun and hotter with a high of 96.
Enjoy your weekend.

