Little rain lots of heat

High pressure continues to control our weather with limited rain but lots of heat and generally light winds. Fred and Tropical depression #7 are no threats here.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and nearly calm with a sticky warm low of 76.

Saturday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with isolated thundershowers and a high of 94 with light winds.

Saturday night clear calm and almost cool (for August) with a low of 74.

Sunday only a stray shower otherwise light winds more sun and hotter with a high of 96.

Enjoy your weekend.