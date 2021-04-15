Little rain but much cooler temperatures

A moderately strong cold front will finally push through the Coastal Bend by early Saturday morning with wind and much cooler drier air. Only a few showers expected near and out ahead of the front.

Tonight, will be cloudy warm and sticky with some light fog and haze and a low of 73.

Thursday lots of clouds warm and humid with only isolated showers and a high of 82.

Thursday night lots of clouds a gentle breeze and a low of 71.

Friday expect cloudy skies light winds very humid and warm with isolated showers again and a high of 82.

Temperatures drop into the 50's Friday night behind the cold front with much cooler air to follow.

