Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Little rain but much cooler temperatures

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Ian Cummings
amfogic11518.jpg
Posted at 8:37 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 21:37:23-04

A moderately strong cold front will finally push through the Coastal Bend by early Saturday morning with wind and much cooler drier air. Only a few showers expected near and out ahead of the front.

Tonight, will be cloudy warm and sticky with some light fog and haze and a low of 73.
Thursday lots of clouds warm and humid with only isolated showers and a high of 82.
Thursday night lots of clouds a gentle breeze and a low of 71.
Friday expect cloudy skies light winds very humid and warm with isolated showers again and a high of 82.
Temperatures drop into the 50's Friday night behind the cold front with much cooler air to follow.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019