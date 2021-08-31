Little rain but lots of heat in the forecast

Dry upper-level high pressure will be parked to our north the next several days and allow for some tropical moisture to slowly return beginning on Wednesday and lasting through Saturday. Our winds will be on the light side with no organized tropical expected.

Tonight, we will have fair skies calm and quiet with a low of 74.

Tuesday expect sunny skies dry and baking hot again with a high of 99 and generally light winds.

Tuesday night we will have fair skies a light breezy muggy and milder with a low of 77.

Wednesday expect isolated showers otherwise considerable sunshine sweltering heat and a high of 96.

