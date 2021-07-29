Light winds and more heat

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather until the middle of next week with lots of heat haze and only a stray shower between now and then.

Tonight, expect fair skies calm and mild with a low of 73.

Thursday lots of sunshine light winds again sweltering heat and a high of 95.

Thursday night mainly clear skies nearly calm sticky and seasonal with a low of 76.

Friday expect a few stray showers again a bit breezier, hazy, and very hot with a high of 94.

The heat index will reach 105-110 each afternoon.

The tropics are quiet.

