Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Light winds and more heat

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy Ian Cummings
baytoweringcumulus83118ic.jpg
Posted at 8:44 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 21:44:50-04

Upper-level high pressure will dominate our weather until the middle of next week with lots of heat haze and only a stray shower between now and then.

Tonight, expect fair skies calm and mild with a low of 73.
Thursday lots of sunshine light winds again sweltering heat and a high of 95.
Thursday night mainly clear skies nearly calm sticky and seasonal with a low of 76.
Friday expect a few stray showers again a bit breezier, hazy, and very hot with a high of 94.
The heat index will reach 105-110 each afternoon.
The tropics are quiet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019