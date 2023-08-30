Light winds and lower humidity

High pressure with its clockwise winds has moved well to our west resulting in a very dry northerly flow both surface and aloft. This will produce lower lows but extremely high highs the next three days.

Wednesday is an Ozone Action Day.

Tonight, will be clear, nearly calm and quite with moonlit skies and a low of 75.

Wednesday expect sunny skies, very light winds, very dry and blistering hot with a high of 102 but a heat index of only around 105 due to the lack of humidity.

Wednesday night will be tranquil and seasonal, with a full super blue moon and a low of 73.

Thursday expect more sunshine and heat with light winds and a high of 101 and completely dry.

Idalia in the northeastern Gulf makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle before daybreak. Elsewhere there is no threat here.