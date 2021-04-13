Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Less wind but lots of clouds this entire week

items.[0].videoTitle
Dale Nelson WX 0412
mixclouds&sun4816ct.JPG
Posted at 7:52 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 21:07:06-04

A weak cold front will sag into South Texas but won't push all the way through until this weekend. That's when the cooler air (for April) moves in. Unfortunately, not much rain is expected out of lots of clouds this entire week.

Tonight, will be cloudy muggy and milder with a low of 72.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with only a little afternoon sunshine generally light winds warm and humid with a high of 85.

Tuesday night expect some fog and drizzle and under cloudy skies we will a low of 72.

Wednesday expect only isolated showers otherwise a light wind humid and warmer with a high of 86.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019