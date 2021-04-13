Less wind but lots of clouds this entire week

A weak cold front will sag into South Texas but won't push all the way through until this weekend. That's when the cooler air (for April) moves in. Unfortunately, not much rain is expected out of lots of clouds this entire week.

Tonight, will be cloudy muggy and milder with a low of 72.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with only a little afternoon sunshine generally light winds warm and humid with a high of 85.

Tuesday night expect some fog and drizzle and under cloudy skies we will a low of 72.

Wednesday expect only isolated showers otherwise a light wind humid and warmer with a high of 86.